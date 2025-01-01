Rosamund Pike: 'Keira Knightley is unbelievably cool'

Rosamund Pike thought Keira Knightley was "unbelievably cool" when they first met.

The pair worked together on the 2005 period drama Pride & Prejudice, and in a new interview with Vanity Fair to mark the film's 20th anniversary, they reunited to discuss their experiences.

Rosamund recalled feeling in awe of Keira, who was undergoing a gruelling workout regime to play a tough bounty hunter at the time.

"I remember you being unbelievably cool," she told Keira. "You were also simultaneously playing Elizabeth Bennet and preparing for your role as Domino. So I was like, Oh my goodness, this girl is bada*s. She's in a bonnet by day and wielding nunchucks at night."

In return, Keira revealed herself a fan of Rosamund's "sophisticated" sense of style, before she described her younger self as shy and a "real scruff".

The pair went on to reminisce about other castmates from the film, notably Donald Sutherland.

Keira recalled how the cast and crew were asked to avoid smoking around the Hollywood legend, but the late actor remained eager to socialise.

"He had it in his contract that nobody on the set was allowed to smoke anywhere near, and you couldn't smell of smoke," the 40-year-old actress explained. "But the party he came to, he came in a gas mask. And he was like, 'I want you to all be able to smoke. And I wanted to come to the party.'"

Rosamund, 46, then revealed that Donald had remembered "halfway through shooting" that he had bought a Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow and subsequently arranged for it to be delivered to the film set.

"I have to say, most actors have been a disappointment since then," Keira mused.