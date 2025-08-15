Dakota Johnson lashes out at Hollywood bosses

Dakota Johnson has slammed film bosses in Hollywood for making too many remakes and sequels.

The 35-year-old actress, who is the daughter of Hollywood icons Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, made her film debut in 1993 and has since carved out an impressive career.

But while she has appeared in both commercial and arthouse hits, she has expressed frustration that uncreative executives get to make a lot of decisions in the process of getting a project to the big screen.

Unleashing on Hot Ones, Dakota fumed, "I think it's hard when creative decisions are made by committee.

"And it's hard when creative decisions are made by people who don't even really watch movies or know anything about them. That tends to be what's occurring a lot."

She also blasted the continuing trend in Hollywood of remaking films and sequels.

She complained, "I think also, when something does well, studios want to keep that going so they remake the same things.

"(Audiences) want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things. So I don't know, I guess it's all just a bit of a mess right now, isn't it?"

The star is set to make a splash over the coming months as she leads the cast in Celine Song's new romantic drama Materialists alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

The project is the second film by Oscar-nominated writer-director Song, 36, and sees Dakota playing a matchmaker named Lucy who becomes torn between her ex-boyfriend and a client.

The critically acclaimed film is released in the USA today and will be released in the UK on Friday 15 August 2025.