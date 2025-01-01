Hailee Steinfeld shares wedding day secrets

Hailee Steinfeld has shared details of her wedding day.

The 28-year-old singer and actress tied-the-knot with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 29, on 31 May in Santa Barbara, California.

In her latest Beau Society newsletter, the star shared secrets from her big day, writing, "I'm sitting here with Josh, and we're reminiscing on the best weekend of our lives for the millionth time.

"Over the past two weeks, random yet very specific memories have been popping back into our heads, and we've been blurting them out to each other, often through smiles, laughs, and tears."

The Pitch Perfect star explained that those closest to her joined her and Allen for a pre-wedding day dinner where speeches were delivered.

She wrote, "Collectively, they spoke with the perfect balance of humour and so much love. I was a puddle. I stole their printed and handwritten pages right out of their hands to frame them."

She revealed her wedding dress was designed by Tamara Ralph and she carried a single crystal rose while walking down the aisle.

The couple walked back up the aisle to the sound of Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours) by Stevie Wonder after they were pronounced husband and wife.

"The flow of the reception was dance, speech, cry, dance, eat, dance, speech, cry, dance, etc," she added, writing that celebrations ended at 3am with all the guests jumping into the pool fully clothed.

Steinfeld added, "It felt like love was running through the veins of every tree at our gorgeous venue in Santa Barbara. Our family and friends coming together amplified it."