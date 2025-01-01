Kylie Jenner reveals she reads comments about herself online

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she read comments about herself online.

The reality star and beauty mogul has revealed that she is not afraid to read about herself online.

In a recent interview with Dazed, Kylie explained that, although she doesn't actively seek out stories about herself on the Internet, she doesn't try to avoid them either.

"It's not something that I completely avoid. I won't go and look for it, but I'm not afraid of it," she said. "I've found peace with it and I know my limit."

When asked if she had ever read a comment online that changed her opinion of herself, the 27-year-old simply replied, "No."

"Ninety per cent of the time, whether it's negative or positive, people just don't know the half of anything," Kylie continued. "So it's hard to take advice from people who don't know you."

Asked if she thought the public were harsh in their opinions of her, The Kardashians star replied, "I do, but I honestly think I'm so used to it, and I just don't really care what people say."

She continued, "Also, you know, other people's opinions of me have never affected my personal life, how my friends view me, how my kids view me, how my family views me, or the success of my business."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie reflected on her parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner's decision to raise her in the spotlight.

"I think I have (a better) understanding of my parents now. I understand why they made the decisions they did...," she said. "You don't see it when you're a kid, but... your parents are always right!"

Kylie was 10 years old when she first appeared on her family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in 2007.