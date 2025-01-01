‘Loki and Daredevil would have a fun match-up!’ Tom Hiddleston eyes Marvel collab with Charlie Cox

Tom Hiddleston wants to work with Charlie Cox in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 44-year-old actor has portrayed Loki since 2011’s Thor and is set to return as the God of Mischief in Avengers: Doomsday, and Hiddleston has now revealed he wants to join forces with the Daredevil: Born Again star, 42, in a future MCU project.

When Buzzfeed Celeb asked Hiddleston which Marvel actor he’d most like to collaborate with in the superhero franchise, he said: “I’ve worked with a lot of them now, and that’s been a great joy. It’s hard to pick one, because they’re all such extraordinary actors.

“I’d like to work with Daredevil. Charlie Cox is a dear friend of mine. I think Loki and Daredevil would have a fun match-up.

“Charlie and I were in a play together on Broadway on Halloween, and I dressed up as Daredevil and he dressed up as Loki. It was really fun!”

As well as Hiddleston’s Loki, Avengers: Doomsday will see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as The Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

The 2026 blockbuster will introduce former Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. as Marvel's new big bad, Doctor Doom.

While Avengers: Doomsday will include swathes of fan-favourite characters, Cox previously insisted he wouldn’t appear in the film.

During Marvel’s livestream for Avengers: Doomsday in March, the studio revealed returning cast members by showing chairs with their names on the back, though Cox’s name did not appear.

Following Cox’s absence from the announcement livestream, he told Screen Rant: “It’s not there, is it?

“Listen, the way that information gets to us is the same way that it gets to everyone else normally. At least historically, that's been the case.

“Someone sent me the link. I looked for my name. It's not there. So, maybe one day.”

Before the livestream, it had been theorised that the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen would be included in Avengers: Doomsday, with speculation growing around Christmas last year when Cox was spotted working out at DFRNT Health and Fitness in Western Australia.

The gym owners had posted an image of Cox and his wife Sam in the health club with the caption: “Charlie is currently training for his role in the upcoming Avengers movie”, though the actor later revealed he had been training for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again - not for the blockbuster.

The actor called his bosses to insist he didn’t tell anyone he would be suiting up as Daredevil in Avengers: Doomsday, and admitted he felt “terrible” when the speculation began.

Cox told Entertainment Weekly: “I was there for Christmas with my family. And on the last day, they asked if they could take a picture with me, which we did.

“I had said to them, ‘I'm getting ready to play Daredevil’, because I am! I'm getting ready to play Daredevil in season two of Daredevil: Born Again.

“Sometimes people who aren't really in the [entertainment] world, they don't understand the terminology or whatever, but for some reason they posted that and they put, ‘Getting ready for his role in the Avengers’, which is not true.

“I felt terrible. I had to call my bosses and say, ‘I didn't say that,’ obviously. Why would I say that? Why would I make something like that up?”