Bryce Dallas Howard opens up about her loves gore in movies

Bryce Dallas Howard loves gore in her movies.

The 44-year-old actress and director made the admission during an interview ahead of the release of her new Prime Video comedy, Deep Cover, a show mixing dark humour and bloody crime capers.

She told The Independent about her love of extreme film content: “I want danger! I want people impaled! I want a high body count!”

The daughter of acclaimed director Ron Howard and granddaughter of actors Rance and Jean Speegle Howard, Bryce built a diverse career spanning two decades.

Known for her roles in The Village and Jurassic World, as well as directing several Star Wars TV series, she surprised many with her unabashed enthusiasm for cinematic carnage.

She added: “Remember the Darksaber scene in The Mandalorian?

“It was so important to me that we saw it slice a body in half. No cutaways. No shadows. You had to see it. Because in storytelling, peril is powerful.”

Bryce’s new show, Deep Cover, follows three London-based improvisational comedians – played by rote actress, Nick Mohammed and Orlando Bloom – recruited by Sean Bean’s police detective to infiltrate criminal networks.

What begins as a low-stakes undercover operation spirals into increasingly violent and convoluted escapades involving kingpins portrayed by Ian McShane and Paddy Considine.

Bryce described the series as “full of slightly Gervaisian cringe comedy and elaborate comic set pieces involving corpses and brain splatter.”

Reflecting on her childhood, Bryce revealed she struggled with communication.

She added: “I was always very happy and smiley, but not extremely verbal.

“It was unclear what intelligence was there, and how much I was really processing.’”

Explaining her fascination with dystopian fiction and macabre stories from a young age, Bryce added a psychologist once told her parents: “Can we talk about the dead babies? Because Bryce talks a lot about dead babies.”

Raised amid Hollywood sets, Bryce grew up shadowing crew members rather than actors, only entertaining the idea of acting in high school.

On her character in Deep Cover, Kat, who faces frequent doubts about her dreams, Bryce said: “I never experienced that sort of thing myself when I was starting out, but my parents made it clear I needed to train, learn my craft and support myself through work,

“I’m a third-generation performer. The layers of privilege I’ve experienced mean there’s a lot that I’m aware of (in the showbiz industry), and there’s a lot that I will never be able to understand because of that.”