007 legend Pierce Brosnan reveals what the next James Bond must have

Pierce Brosnan has insisted that the next James Bond must have a "sense of humour".The 71-year-old actor is one of many who have taken on the titular role of the 007 franchise over the years, but when it comes to just who should star next, he listed off all the elements that an actor would need to have in order to take on the part of the iconic spy.

Asked about the requirements an actor needs to take on the part, he told MovieWeb: "Good voice, good body, courage. Great courage.

"And a sense of humour, a passion for hard work and danger. And being bold. Gotta be bold, gotta be dangerous. And you have gotta know yourself."

Earlier this year, Amazon Studios took control of the franchise from Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, and The Unholy Trinity star previously insisted that it is a "given" that the new bosses of the film series must adhere to the tradition of casting a British star.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, he added: "In this world that is moving so fast now, at the speed of light, [the takeover] does come with a certain lament.

"I thought it was coming for some time I guess, but I think it was the right decision for Barbara and Michael.

"It takes great courage for them to let go. They will still have a say in matters. I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect."

The Mamma Mia! star played the Bond from GoldenEye in 1995 until he bowed out of the franchise in 2002 with 'Die Another Day, and Daniel Craig took over for Casino Royale in 2006 before leaving after No Time To Die in 2021.

Brosnan added: "History has been passed on and I’m very proud to have been part of the history and the legacy of Bond and the movies that I made with Barbara and Michael.

"That we moved the needle, that we brought it back to life. It had been dormant [for] six years and GoldenEye was such a success that it continued and went from strength to strength…You know, everything changes, everything falls apart, and I wish them well."