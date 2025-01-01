Cynthia Erivo opens up about how her life changed after Wicked

Cynthia Erivo has opened up about how her life has changed after starring in Wicked.

The Tony Award-winning actress and singer has been in the spotlight for years, but she reached a new level of fame when she played Elphaba in Jon M. Chu's 2024 film adaptation of Wicked.

Cynthia told Billboard that she remains committed to protecting her privacy despite suddenly becoming a household name.

"I think there is an interesting thing that happens, where it's assumed that because you're in the public eye, everything is for everyone," she explained.

"But being in the public eye does not stop you from being a human being - you just have eyes on you now. I am totally OK to share some of my life - whenever you see me on the stage, whenever you hear me sing, whenever you see me act, I am sharing."

She added that, while her work is for the public, her personal life is her own.

"But that doesn't mean that everything gets to be yours," she stated. "I should be able to keep something for myself."

The Harriet actress then teased that she likes to maintain an air of mystery around her life.

"You also wouldn't want me to share everything - nobody should have to, because then what's left?" she said with a smile. "You can be grateful, but you can still have a boundary."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cynthia explained that her sudden stardom hadn't startled her because she was experienced in the industry.

"I'm glad that I had those breakthroughs before - it's school for what might come, and it means that here and now, it doesn't feel like it's going to sweep me up," she said. "A lot of us fear that if this happens, you'll sort of lose yourself. But I still feel like myself."

Cynthia will return to screens as Elphaba in For Good, the second part of the Wicked adaptation, in November.