Romeo Beckham gushes over dad David's knighthood

Romeo Beckham has praised his father David Beckham's knighthood.

"So so proud of you," he wrote via his Instagram Stories across a sweet picture of him and his father smiling together.

Romeo's mother, Victoria Beckham, also took to Instagram to gush over her husband, saying she "couldn't be prouder" of his recognition.

"You've always been my knight in shining armour, but now it's official. Sir @davidbeckham! Your dedication to the things that matter most - your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family - has never wavered," the former Spice Girl wrote.

"The way you've touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us every day. But above all else, I'm so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much."

David commented on the post, writing, "I love you all," then tagged Victoria, sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper.

David's knighthood was announced on Friday as part of King Charles III's annual birthday honours list.

The Inter Miami soccer team co-owner was bestowed the honour amid a rumoured family feud with his eldest son, Brooklyn, and Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz.

Sources told Page Six that the couple had learned of David's latest achievement through the media.