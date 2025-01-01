Scott Wolf's estranged wife taken to hospital by police

Party of Five star Scott Wolf's estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, has been taken to the hospital by police.

The news comes days after the former couple announced their divorce.

She also accused the actor of abuse in the video.

The incident, which the Utah County Sheriff's Department confirmed to Fox News Digital, was captured in a video shared on Kelley's Instagram page.

In the clip, which featured audio only until the final few seconds, Kelley was heard speaking to the police officers who were detaining her. She also accused Scott of "abusing" her.

"Don't. Don't. Oh, my God, this is not happening," Kelley could be heard saying.

One officer was heard telling Kelley that she was "not going to jail" and that they were "going to get you some help".

"You made some comments to your dad, some comments to people that are concerning," an officer told her. "We want to make sure you are OK."

"I think this is shameful, and Scott Wolf has been abusing me, and now you're abusing me more," Kelley retorts.

After uploading the video, Kelley shared an update on her Instagram Story.

"This is horrible. I have been taken against my will. Please check on my kids," Kelley wrote on the image.

On 10 June, Kelley, a life coach and author, announced she and Scott were splitting after 21 years of marriage.