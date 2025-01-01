How to Train Your Dragon breathes fire at box office

How to Train Your Dragon has breathed fire into a crowded weekend box office.

The film landed in first place with $35.6 million (£26.2 million) in sales in the US, according to The Numbers.

Projections show that the fantasy adventure film is on its way to making upwards of $200 million (£147 million) globally.

The live-action remake of the 2010 animated film, which The New York Post deemed "nice, but doesn't always soar," had the fourth-biggest opening of the year so far.

The Black Phone's Mason Thames stars as a young Viking boy named Hiccup who ignores the wishes of his father, played by Gerard Butler, and befriends a feared Night Fury dragon named Toothless. The Last of Us's Nico Parker costars as Viking warrior Astrid.

Dakota Johnson's Materialists landed in second place, with earnings of just over $5.1 million (£3.8 million).

The rom-com, which is set in New York City, centres around the love-triangle of its main characters, played by Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

The live-action remake Lilo & Stitch moved down a notch from last week to third place.

Falling down a spot further to fourth was Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, with Karate Kid: Legends remaining in fifth spot.