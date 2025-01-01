Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace expecting first baby together

Ioan Gruffudd and his wife Bianca Wallace have announced that they're expecting their first child together.

The Fantastic Four star and the Aussie actor shared the exciting news via Instagram.

The couple posted a sweet black-and-white photo of Gruffudd kissing his wife's growing baby bump.

"Baby Gruffudd poppin' out to say hello!" the caption read.

In April, Gruffudd and Wallace took to their respective Instagrams to share a video of them tying the knot in a romantic ceremony, captioning their posts: "Mr & Mrs Gruffudd. Marriage now, wedding later."

The pair, who went public with their relationship in October 2021, looked happier than ever.

Their 'I do' moment comes following Gruffudd's messy split from his first wife, Alice Evans.

The pair formally divorced in July 2023 but are still battling over spousal support, and custody and financial support for their two teen/tween daughters.

Gruffudd has claimed that his ex "stalked, harassed and abused" Wallace, repeatedly violating a three-year domestic violence restraining order (DVRO) that the newlyweds took out in August 2022.

Gruffudd has fought Evans' demands for more money, claiming he's paid some $400,000 more in spousal support than he was required to under their pre-marital agreement.

In court papers, he called her claims of poverty "exaggerated".

Gruffudd's latest movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die has grossed more than $403 million (£297 million) worldwide.