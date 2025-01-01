Damson Idris reveals full-circle moment with F1 co-star Brad Pitt

Damson Idris first encountered Brad Pitt many years before they starred alongside each other in F1.

Before he found fame as an actor, the Snowfall star worked an usher at London's Lyceum Theatre, handing out ice creams and brochures during performances of The Lion King.

Idris was working at one performance when his future co-star Pitt came to see the show.

"Brad doesn't even know this story, (but when) I worked at the Lyceum Theatre, Brad came to watch The Lion King. And of course, it's the one day they had me working at the back," he told Dazed, revealing that he tried to catch a glimpse of the Se7en star but only caught the back of his head as he left the theatre.

"I just saw blond hair, cowboy boots and some blue jeans," he recalled with a laugh. "It's so funny to be in a movie with him because I remember that moment."

In the upcoming sports movie F1, Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, who is asked to mentor a young rookie named Joshua Pearce, played by Idris.

The British actor told the publication that the opportunity to work with Pitt, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer marked a huge stride forward with his career.

"You rarely see people like myself on platforms of this size. To be praised by all the people involved, from Kosinski to Brad Pitt and Jerry Bruckheimer, it's just a dream come true," the 33-year-old gushed. "To go toe to toe on a movie of this magnitude, more doors will be broken down."

F1 will be released in cinemas from 25 June.