Dakota Johnson felt 'in such good hands' making Materialists

Dakota Johnson felt in "such good hands" making her new romantic comedy Materialists that she could switch off her producer brain and focus purely on acting.

The 35-year-old actress has starred in most of the films she has produced via her TeaTime Pictures banner, including Cha Cha Real Smooth, Daddio and Splitsville.

She is sometimes hired for projects as an actress only, and she admitted that it can be hard for her to stick to that job and not offer producing advice. However, on the new film Materialists, Johnson felt writer/director Celine Song had everything under control so she could just focus on acting.

"I think that sometimes I'm like, 'Oh, I know how to fix it,' or I know what to do, I want to help," she told the Los Angeles Times. "And there's some things where I have to just not say things. Sometimes I love just showing up, especially on our movie, it was just so much fun for me to only be acting. Because I was in so much of it, I felt like I was in such good hands, I could just relax into that role."

In the film, Johnson plays a matchmaker who ends up caught in a love triangle with a wealthy man and her imperfect ex, respectively played by Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star explained to the publication that she has been offered other romantic comedies since 2016's How to Be Single, but they were "not good".

"I think a lot of what I read these days is void of soul and heart," she stated. "And Celine is all soul and heart. I really love a rom-com if it feels like I can connect to the people in it. And I think I've found it hard to connect to the people in some of the ones that I've been offered."

Materialists is now showing in the U.S. cinemas.