Matthew McConaughey to reteam with True Detective creator on 'Mike Hammer' film

Matthew McConaughey is to continue his return to acting by reteaming with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto on a new hardboiled crime film.

Sources tell Deadline.com that McConaughey is in talks to star in Skydance's feature film based on the much-loved Mike Hammer detective novels originated by Mickey Spillane and continued by Max Allan Collins after his death.

According to the publication, Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce along with Entertainment 360's Guymon Casady.

Hammer first appeared in Spillane's 1947 novel I, the Jury, with the mystery thrillers selling more than 250 million copies worldwide. The books are credited with inspiring characters including Dirty Harry, Jack Reacher and James Bond.

McConaughey and Pizzolatto have teased a reunion for years following the success of season of the first season of True Detective, in which the Dallas Buyers Club star appeared alongside Woody Harrelson. The anthology crime series moves on to a different set of characters each season.

The actor hasn't starred in a live-action movie since 2019's The Gentlemen having taken time out from acting and penned a self-help memoir. However, his comeback film The Rivals of Amziah King earned rave reviews after premiering at this year's SXSW Film Festival and he is teaming up with Paul Greengrass on the Apple Original Films thriller The Lost Bus.