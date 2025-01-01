Heather Burns would 'jump at' Miss Congeniality 3

Heather Burns, who starred as Cheryl Frasier in 2000's Miss Congeniality and its 2005 sequel, has revealed that she would be open to starring in a third film.

"Oh God, I would love it. That was one of the best experiences of my life," Burns told People magazine at the premiere of The Best You Can at the 2025 Tribeca Festival in New York City.

"It was so much fun making both of those films. I'm actually here with one of the other actresses. We have been friends since the first one. Melissa De Sousa, she played Miss New York, she's my date tonight, which is wonderful," continued the star.

"I made lifelong friends working with Sandra Bullock," Burns added. "It's just a dream. So yes, a third, I would jump at it. It would be so much fun."

Burns also starred with Bullock, star of Miss Congeniality, in the 2002 romantic comedy Two Weeks Notice.

Burns, whose character is Miss Rhode Island in the first movie, tends to go viral every spring for her iconic movie line.

When asked to describe her perfect date, Burn's Frasier answers, "That's a tough one. I'd have to say April 25th. Because it's not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket."