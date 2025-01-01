Kris Jenner honours 'all the fathers' in her life

Kris Jenner has honoured all the fathers in her life to mark Father's Day.

On Sunday, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family gave a special shout-out to each one of the men who share children with her daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as her youngest, Kylie Jenner.

"Happy Father's Day to all of the dads, step dads, grandfathers and father figures out there! You have shaped, supported, and loved us in so many ways and I'm grateful to have witnessed the love that each of you has for your children," she captioned her post.

The reality star continued: "To my son, Rob... you were born to be a daddy and I am so proud of the father and the man you are. I love you! I wish all the dads out there a day filled with love."

The mother-of-six shares her eldest four children with her late first husband Robert Kardashian Sr, and youngest daughters Kendall and Kylie with Caitlyn Jenner, whom she split from in 2015 after 22 years of marriage.

Her longtime partner, Corey Gamble, was included in her montage, which featured pictures of her daughters' exes Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick and Travis Scott.