Jennifer Garner shares private pic of Ben Affleck on Father's Day

Jennifer Garner has shared an intimate and rare home photo of ex husband Ben Affleck in a Father's Day tribute.

The 13 Going on 30 star posted the candid pic via her Instagram Stories, in which Affleck could be seen lying on a sofa with one of their three children sleeping comfortably on his chest as a baby.

"Happy Father's Day to 3 people's favourite landing spot," Garner captioned the heartwarming shoutout.

Garner and Affleck share kids Violet, now 19, Finn, 16, and Samuel, 13.

The exes have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship since announcing their separation in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

They finalised their divorce in 2018 after the Gone Girl actor checked into rehab.

Affleck recently praised the Alias alum in his cover story for GQ's April 2025 issue.

"I'm lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great," the Air star said.

"We work together well," he added.

Garner also honoured her own dad on Father's Day, sharing, "Being fathered by someone who loves being a dad is a gift; my sisters and I know this love and (lucky for us) all of our kids do, too."