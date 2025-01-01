Michelle Obama pens sweet Father's Day post for Barack

Michelle Obama has penned a sweet Father's Day tribute to her husband, Barack Obama, after they shut down divorce rumours.

"I love looking back at photos like this of when our girls were younger," the former first lady wrote via Instagram on Sunday, alongside a throwback photo of the politician and their daughters, Malia, now 26, and Sasha, 24.

"@BarackObama has always been there for us no matter what - even when it felt like the weight of the world was on his shoulders," she shared.

"We've always been so grateful. To Barack and all the dads and father-figures celebrating today, Happy Father's Day!" Michelle continued.

The Becoming author's heartfelt post was similar to the one the former US President wrote for her on Mother's Day earlier this year.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing moms and mother-figures!" the former president wrote, alongside photos with his wife and their kids.

"@MichelleObama, the girls and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. We love you," he added.

The couple has continued to put on a united front since dismissing divorce rumours earlier this year.

Speculation that the pair were going through a rough patch began in January when Michelle was absent from President Jimmy Carter's funeral.