Rumer Willis shares update on dad Bruce Willis' dementia battle

Rumer Willis has given an update on her father Bruce Willis' battle with dementia in a heart-wrenching Father's Day tribute.

"Today is hard, I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I'm doing and what's going on in my life," she wrote via Instagram on Sunday.

"To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes. I wish I asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all," Rumer continued.

"But I know you wouldn't want me to be sad today, so I'll try to just be grateful, reminding myself how lucky I am that you're my dad and that you're still with me," she added.

"Sending love to all those who are in the boat with me or have lost their fathers," she concluded.

Rumer shared a series of photos of herself and Bruce throughout the years, plus one of her father with his granddaughter.

The Die Hard star, who is now 70, stepped out of the spotlight in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia.

In 2023, his family revealed he was battling frontotemporal dementia, which results in speech and behavioural issues and changes the personality.