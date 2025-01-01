Brad Pitt spends Father's Day 2800 miles from his children

Brad Pitt has been out and about signing autographs for fans in New York City.

Pitt, who is reportedly estranged from several of the six children he shares with ex Angelina Jolie, was spending Father's Day in the Big Apple, 2800 miles (4500km) away from Los Angeles, where most of their children live.

The actor, who reportedly believes his relationship with two of his children is "unfixable", has been going full-steam ahead promoting his new F1 film around the world as of late, and his press tour has now taken him to New York.

He's also been able to spend quality time with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, whom he was seen catching up with on a date night on Saturday.

Pitt and Jolie, who share Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, married in 2014 after falling for each other on the set of Mrs & Mrs Smith.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, just days after a now-infamous private plane incident in which she accused Pitt of being physically abusive toward her and the kids.

The acrimonious divorce was finalised in December.

The split has also meant that Jolie must continue living in Los Angeles until her children turn 18.

She recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, "I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave."