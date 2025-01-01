Hugh Jackman's box office sales hit by messy divorce

Hugh Jackman is reportedly struggling to sell tickets to his new one-man show.

The Australian star is returning to New York next week with his concert show Hugh Jackman: From New York, With Love.

However, there's some bad news for the performer, as there are still hundreds of tickets left to shift with just days before he's due to take to the stage, the Daily Mail reports.

Some tickets for the show are selling for as little as $79 (£58) for a weekend performance, and those for his shows coming up later in July and August are currently going as low as $20 (£15) on online ticket marketplace StubHub.

It marks the latest in a series of blows for Jackman, who recently hit headlines around the world after his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, released a bombshell statement revealing that their split has been anything but amicable.

"My heart and compassion go out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," she wrote. "It's a profound wound that cuts deep, however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working for us."

The couple announced in September 2023 that their nearly three-decade-long marriage had ended on friendly terms. Furness filed for divorce in May 2025.