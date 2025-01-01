Caitlyn Jenner flees Israel amid Iran missile attacks

Caitlyn Jenner has fled Israel amid ongoing missile attacks by Iran.

The Olympic gold medallist departed the warzone after sharing snippets of her trip via social media, according to the Times of Israel.

The former reality TV star posted on X: "What an incredible way it has been to celebrate Shabbat.

"I am here in Israel, in Tel Aviv with you all. I am a friend, advocate, ally, and thank you to the Israeli people for making me family. We will prevail and liberate the poor Iranian people held hostage by terrorist thugs!"

The I Am Cait star then praised President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a subsequent tweet.

"The leadership by @IsraeliPM Bibi, and Israel's closest ally President @realDonaldTrump will not allow this reckless violence towards so many to continue. Israeli jets overhead in Iran now. (Bye bye terrorists)," she said. "We will liberate Iran's citizens. Thank you to all allies! Peace for all!"

In previous posts, Jenner and conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings appeared in good spirits as they shared snaps from inside an Israeli bomb shelter and hotel, seeking refuge while bombs rained down in Tel Aviv.

The posts came as a group of Americans visiting Israel - including Jenner - were prevented from leaving the country on Friday, as the military strike against Iran and the ensuing retaliatory effort locked down the nation's airports.