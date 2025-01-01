Elizabeth Hurley and Karlie Kloss pay tribute to beauty executive Leonard Lauder

Elizabeth Hurley and Karlie Kloss have led tributes to legendary cosmetics industry executive Leonard Lauder.

On Sunday, a representative for The Estée Lauder Companies announced that the businessman had died "surrounded by family" at the age of 92 the previous day.

Leonard and his brother, Ronald Lauder, were the sole heirs to The Estée Lauder Companies and its fortune. The cosmetics business was founded by their parents, Estée and Joseph Lauder, in 1946.

"Mr. Lauder was a true visionary, fearless leader, and cherished friend to so many," a spokesperson commented. "He was the beacon of our company and the north star of an entire industry. The world is a better place because Leonard Lauder was in it."

Following the sad news, longtime Estée Lauder brand ambassador Elizabeth noted she was "devastated" to learn of the passing of her "beloved friend and mentor".

"Since welcoming me into the Estée Lauder family in 1995, Leonard remained a beacon of constant love and support," she wrote on Instagram. "I called him my American Daddy and I can't imagine a world without him. We last spoke a few weeks ago, when Leonard called to congratulate me on entering my 30th year with The Estée Lauder Companies. A truly kind, endlessly charming, and unbelievably intelligent man... I shall cherish our memories for the rest of my life."

While in her own tribute, fellow Estée Lauder face Karlie described Leonard as a "giant".

"Leonard Lauder was one of the most inspiring leaders I've ever known - a true visionary who lived a life of service, led with generosity and grace, and uplifted so many through his unwavering commitment to the arts, to cancer research, and to the power of beauty in all its forms," the model stated. "I feel incredibly lucky to have learned from him and to have witnessed the depth of his purpose and impact."

Elsewhere, make-up maven Bobbi Brown reflected on all that she learned about building a business from Leonard. Bobbi sold her eponymous brand to The Estée Lauder Companies in 1995.

"I learned everything about growing and nurturing a brand from him l. He gave me the permission to be myself and told me to never ask for permission but beg for forgiveness, which I often did," she added.

Leonard is survived by two sons and his second wife, Judy Glickman.