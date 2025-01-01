David Beckham shares touching Father's Day message amid rumours of family rift

David Beckham has insisted he is "so proud" of all of his children amid rumours of a family feud.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate Father's Day on Sunday, the football legend shared a slideshow of throwback photos of himself and his four children.

David and wife Victoria Beckham are parents to sons Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper, 13.

"My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy (sorry boys) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what..." he wrote in the caption. "Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad... Happy Father's Day... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine..."

David tagged all of his family in the sweet post.

In addition, the 50-year-old posted a photo of himself and Brooklyn drinking wine with the words, "Love you," and tagged his eldest son.

The message comes after rumours have swirled in recent months suggesting Brooklyn and his wife Nicole Peltz have had a falling out with his famous family.

The pair didn't attend David's 50th birthday celebrations at the beginning of May and the entrepreneur has not yet publicly commented on the news that the sportsman will receive a knighthood.

Representatives for all parties have not yet responded to the reports.

However, Nicola did upload a touching tribute to her father Nelson Peltz, 82, via Instagram Stories over the weekend.

"Happy Father's Day to the greatest dad in the world," the 30-year-old gushed. "I am so lucky to be your daughter I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for always being my constant support I love you beyond words. Happy Father's Day dad."