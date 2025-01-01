Ellen Pompeo blames foot injury on 'clumsiness'

Ellen Pompeo recently injured her foot after jumping out of bed "too quickly".

Amid an appearance at the Storytellers Summit during the Tribeca Festival in New York City on Saturday, the Grey's Anatomy actress walked onstage with a black boot on her right foot.

To kick off their conversation, fellow guest Katie Couric asked Ellen how she sustained the injury.

"I wish it was, like, a cool, sexy or exciting story, like I was doing some cool stunts or something," she said, according to People. "I just, you know, was half asleep and jumped out of bed too quick and landed on my foot the wrong way. Somewhat clumsy of me."

In addition, Ellen confessed that it wasn't the first time she had suffered the injury.

"And by the way, this is almost like my party trick," the 55-year-old continued. "I literally have done this three times, not the same way I've done it. This is my second time doing it that way, being asleep and jumping out too fast."

Ellen then went on to recall how she hurt her foot while filming the second season of Grey's Anatomy.

"My alarm was set, and I was so tired, working crazy hours, and I forgot to shut off my alarm because it was Saturday, so I thought I had overslept. So, the alarm goes off, and I jump out of bed, and I step the wrong way," she recounted, adding jokingly: "At least I had an excuse that time. This time, I have no excuse!"

Ellen was most recently seen onscreen in the limited series, Good American Family.