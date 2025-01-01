Brad Pitt: 'I'll work with Tom Cruise on the ground'

Brad Pitt has revealed he's eager to work with Tom Cruise again - unless the project involves dangerous stunts.

The Hollywood icons starred in the 1994 horror fantasy Interview with the Vampire, but have yet to find the right movie to collaborate on since then. As Pitt appeared at the Mexico premiere of F1, he was asked if he's still interested in reuniting with daredevil Cruise.

"Well, I'm not gonna hang my a*s off airplanes and s**t like that," Pitt replied with a laugh when E! News asked about working with Cruise again. "So when he does something again that's on the ground then yes."

F1 director Joseph Kosinski recently told GQ magazine he originally wanted to helm Ford v Ferrari and had planned to reunite Pitt and Cruise for the film. However, his budget failed to get studio approval and James Mangold went on to direct the racing drama, with Matt Damon and Christian Bale in the leading roles.

Kosinski is full of admiration for 62-year-old Cruise, who is renown for his commitment to filming dangerous stunts having starred in the Mission: Impossible franchise, but explained why Pitt was a better fit for his F1 role than Cruise.

"Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is super capable and very skilled," he shared when asked how F1 might have looked if Cruise had landed Pitt's role. "They both have the natural talent for driving. But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more."