Dakota Johnson: 'Sex scenes are not sexy'

Dakota Johnson has insisted sex scenes are "not sexy".

During an interview on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, the actress discussed working with an intimacy coordinator for the first time on a recent film. Dakota described the experience as "cool" and insisted it made her feel far more relaxed when it came to shooting intimate scenes.

"She was really great," Dakota shared as she discussed the intimacy coordinator. "It was so cool because I'm so used to - you know, it's a sex scene. It's not sexy. It doesn't feel good."

Dakota famously appeared in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, which featured a host of intimate scenes, but didn't work with an intimacy coordinator for the trilogy.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 35-year-old Materialists star talked through how she prepares herself mentally for sex scenes.

"First, I think it depends on, who is the character, and who is the character supposed to be to the audience," Johnson explained. "Is she a super idolised hot girl? Is she a housewife? Is she lonely? Is she scared? Is she conservative?"

Dakota also shared how her mother Melanie Griffith played an integral role in her self-confidence when she was growing up.

"I want to feel good in my body if I'm showing my body," she explained. "My mom raised me to be really, really proud of my body and love my body. So, I've always felt so grateful for that, especially in my work because I can use it and it feels real."