Eric Dane reveals he only has 'one functioning arm' amid ALS battle

Eric Dane has revealed that he only has one functioning arm amid his battle with ALS.

The Grey's Anatomy alum has shared an update on his health, following his announcement in April that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In a new interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America, Dane explained that he had lost the use of his right arm.

"My left side is functioning, my right side has completely stopped working," the 53-year-old said, adding that his left arm is beginning to get weaker. "I feel like maybe a couple more months and I won't have my left hand either. It's sobering."

Dane underwent nine months of medical tests before being diagnosed with the progressive degenerative disease in April. He said that he first started to experience weakness in his right hand a year and a half ago.

"I didn't really think anything of it at the time," he said. "I thought maybe I'd been texting too much or my hand was fatigued, but a few weeks later I noticed it got a little worse."

The Euphoria actor then saw two hand specialists before being referred to a neurologist.

"I went and saw a neurologist and the neurologist sent me to another neurologist and said, 'This is way above my pay grade,'" he explained.

Reflecting on his diagnosis, Dane said, "I will never forget those three letters. It's on me the second I wake up. It's not a dream."

The actor then shared that his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, has been his "biggest champion" since his diagnosis.

"We have managed to become better friends and better parents," he told Sawyer. "She is probably my biggest champion and my most stalwart supporter, and I lean on her."

Dane and Gayheart married in 2004 but separated in 2018. They have two daughters together, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.