Al Pacino meets Pope Leo XIV

Al Pacino met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Monday.

In what has been reported as the first official audience between the newly elected pontiff and a Hollywood star, the pair shared a warm exchange. The Oscar-winning actor was joined by Andrea Iervolino, a producer on his new movie Maserati: The Brothers.

"We are honoured to announce that this morning His Holiness Pope Leo XIV received in a private audience at the Holy See a delegation from the film Maserati: The Brothers," Italian-born Iervolino said in a statement, as reported by Variety. "The meeting was a moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration, centered around shared values that lie at the heart of both the Catholic Church and the film: family unity, love, compassion and the importance of contributing to the common good."

According to Italian press reports, 85-year-old Pacino arrived in Rome on a private jet on Sunday.

The star plays businessman Vincenzo Vaccaro in Maserati: The Brothers, which follows the story of the Maserati family and their early days founding the Italian luxury car manufacturer.

After the Vatican meeting, Iervolino continued to draw parallels between Pope Leo XIV, the first Pope to have been born in the US, and the Maserati family.

"These values, which Pope Leo XIV has consistently emphasised in his recent messages to the world, resonate deeply with the story of the Maserati brothers: a family whose legacy was built not only on innovation and excellence but on profound mutual respect, solidarity and a shared vision," he added in a statement.

Maserati: The Brothers is currently shooting in Italy and also stars Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, Michele Morrone and Jessica Alba.