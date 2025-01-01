Glenn Close and Billy Porter join cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Glenn Close and Billy Porter have been cast in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

On Monday it was announced that the pair are the latest stars to be cast in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel.

Eight-time Oscar nominee Close will play Drusilla Sickle, the escort to the District 12 tributes, and three-time Tony winner Porter will play Magno Stift, her estranged husband and the tributes' fashion designer.

In a new statement, producer Nina Jacobson said, "Glenn Close is a dream Drusilla. She brings so much of her intellect and imagination to each role, creating characters who are unforgettable and iconic."

Jacobson then went on to praise Porter, saying, "Billy is one of those rare performers who can dazzle and devastate in equal measure on stage and screen."

She continued, "He made an indelible impression on me when we worked together on Pose, both as an actor and a human being."

Close and Porter join the previously announced cast members: Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenora Dove Baird, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Maya Hawke as Wiress and more.

Sunrise on the Reaping, based on the latest book by Suzanne Collins, is a prequel to the original Hunger Games series, set 24 years before the events of the first book and film.

The story focuses on Haymitch, originally played by Woody Harrelson, and depicts his time as a tribute competing in the 50th annual Hunger Games tournament, known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will open in cinemas on 20 November 2026.