Meghan, Duchess of Sussex explains her 'authentic' approach to social media

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has shared why she has started to share her "authentic" self in social media posts.

The 43-year-old mother-of-two caused a social media sensation earlier this month when she shared a throwback video of herself dancing in hospital while preparing to give birth to daughter, Princess Lilibet, now four.

PEOPLE magazine has quoted the Duchess opening up to entrepreneur Emma Grede on the Aspire podcast where she explained why she was now happy to share old clips of herself from her private files.

The former Suits actress said, "You have to be authentic. Did you see my 'Baby Momma' dance?"

After Grede confirmed she had watched the dance video clip multiple times, Meghan went on to explain why she had waited so long to share the endearing clip.

She revealed, "That was four years ago. So it's also a really great reminder that with all the noise or whatever people do, there's still a whole life - a real, authentic, fun life - that's happening behind the scenes."

Hinting she is concerned by some of the discourse around her personal life, she added, "I'm just grateful that now, being back on social as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms."

Meghan, who rejoined Instagram at the beginning of the year, and who has been married to Prince Harry, 40, since 2018 and is also mother to Prince Archie, six, frequently attracts negative commentary from toxic critics.

She and Harry fled the UK for a new life in North America in 2020, citing the need for privacy as a reason for their relocation.