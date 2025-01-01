Nicole Scherzinger reveals her wedding plans have stalled

Nicole Scherzinger has opened up about planning her upcoming wedding.

The 46-year-old Tony award-winning singer and actress has been engaged to Scottish rugby hunk Thom Evans, 40, since 2023.

The couple began their romance in 2019 and are looking forward to a future together, but it might be some time before they walk down the aisle due to Scherzinger's ongoing Broadway duties.

The Don't Hold Your Breath singer told HELLO! magazine, "Oh, there's no wedding planning, honey.

"When you do Broadway, it's only Broadway. You eat, sleep - you don't sleep much - and breathe Broadway."

The star has been playing Norma Desmond in a smash hit production of Sunset Boulevard since 2023 - nabbing both an Olivier award and a Tony in the process.

The Jamie Lloyd Company produced version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical started in London's West End before transferring to Broadway last year.

While Scherzinger is dedicated to her acclaimed role, she has admitted she is proud that her husband-to-be is as dedicated to her.

She told the publication, "Thank God I have a very understanding and wonderful and the most supportive fiancé."

Scherzinger and Evans's romance was seemingly one of love at first sight after they met on the set of a celebrity version of the UK's The X Factor.

The sportsman previously told The Sun, "People always say, 'When you know, you know,' and I can honestly say I'd never really had that moment.

"But within the first couple of days with Nicole, it was just awesome and it has been awesome ever since."