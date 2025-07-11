Amanda Seyfried slams Hollywood sequels but admits Mama Mia 3 dream

Amanda Seyfried has shared her frustration over Hollywood's ongoing love for sequels.

The 39-year-old Mean Girls icon sat down with fellow star Rachel Brosnahan, 34, who will appear in the upcoming Superman reboot, for a conversation with Variety.

Expressing annoyance over the fact the summer blockbuster season will include Superman and Fantastic Four reboots and sequels including Jurassic World Rebirth, the star panned the ongoing trend of stories being retold.

Feeling she is not alone, Seyfried mused, "I will say, there's a little bit of fatigue with sequels. I want original content."

Explaining further, she continued, "I think it's really scary and brave to do it. It's not scary and not very brave to do sequels. It's just for money and it's frustrating."

But then, admitting hypocrisy, she added, "Then again, I'd do Mamma Mia 3 in a heartbeat."

Seyfried has already appeared in two Mamma Mia movies and a sequel to Ted, and has even campaigned for a sequel to her 2009 film Jennifer's Body.

Brosnahan, meanwhile, admitted she also hopes to make a Superman sequel as she is playing Lois Lane in the reboot.

She said, "Yeah, I'd come back. We had a great time. There's also so many people in this cast who I didn't get to work with."

Superman is due for release in cinemas on Friday 11 July 2025.