Arnold Schwarzenegger explains how he nudged son to healthier lifestyle

Arnold Schwarzenegger has explained how he gently encouraged his son to lose weight.

The 77-year-old actor and politician is a father of five, sharing Patrick, Christopher, Christina and Katherine with ex-wife Maria Shriver, as well as his youngest son Joseph Baena.

The Terminator star admitted he was concerned to see his 27-year-old son Christopher gaining weight over the years, but is proud to see him lose 30lbs (13KG) following years of encouragement.

Arnold told The Times, "I could never go and say to him, 'You're overweight.' We just kept introducing healthy foods.

"We introduced him always to the gym and all of that kind of stuff. And then, out of nowhere, he decided that he wanted to be lean. And now he is."

Praising his son's transformation, the former Governor of California added, "So that is, of course, fantastic, the self-discipline and the self-motivation. I always felt one day it will have to come from him - and it did."

PEOPLE magazine quotes Christopher describing his weight loss journey, which took him five years.

He explained at a Beacher Vitality Happy and Healthy Summit in Los Angeles that he realised he needed to make a change after he was left out of aspects of life, such as skydiving with friends.

Discussing his transformation, he said, "It's not an overnight thing, but it took a lot of trial and error.

"And even still to this day ... when you're saying, oh, before and after photos ... I don't feel like I'm an after yet. I don't feel like I'm at the point."