Matthew Perry's doctor agrees to plead guilty

A doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death has agreed to plead guilty to distributing ketamine to the Friends' star.

Dr Salvador Plasencia, known as Dr P, was one of five people charged last year stemming from the investigation into Perry's October 2023 death.

Plasencia faces up to 40 years in prison for the four counts of distribution of ketamine.

According to a plea agreement, the doctor had previously been facing a variety of charges, including altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation.

Three other defendants pleaded guilty last year in connection with Perry's death, including Dr Mark Chavez; Kenneth Iwamasa, who was Perry's live-in personal assistant; and alleged drug dealer Erik Fleming.

The fifth defendant, Jasveen Sangha, AKA the Ketamine Queen, has pleaded not guilty.

Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home on 28 October 2023. He died from "acute effects of ketamine", according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

Plasencia was accused of acquiring the ketamine for Perry, and acting outside the scope of professional practice.

Authorities say he not only distributed the drug that killed Perry, he also taught Iwamasa how to inject it into the actor. Iwamasa is accused of giving Perry the fatal dose.