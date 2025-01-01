Lewis Hamilton 'devastated' after running over groundhog

Lewis Hamilton became emotional after sharing the "horrible" news that his car had run over an animal at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champ revealed after Monday's race in Montreal, which was won by former teammate George Russell, that his Ferrari had gone over a groundhog during the race.

Hamilton said he was not aware he had struck the animal, which had found its way onto the middle of the track, until he was told by his team's engineer later in the race.

"I got a good start, held position, I was holding onto the group and managing tyres well, so I was feeling optimistic," Hamilton told Sky Sports.

"Then, and I didn't see it happen, but I heard I hit a groundhog.

"That's devastating, I love animals, and that's so, so sad. That's horrible. That's never happened to me here before."

The Canadian critter is famous for making appearances at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, and there were several sightings of groundhogs throughout the weekend.

Hamilton's Ferrari suffered damage to its floor, which had a significant impact on his car's performance.

After collecting the groundhog on Lap 12, Hamilton slipped from fifth to seventh. He finished the race in P6 after McLaren's Lando Norris crashed out following contact with Oscar Piastri.