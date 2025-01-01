David Hekili Kenui Bell dead at 57

David Hekili Kenui Bell, the actor best known for his recent turn in Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch, has died

The new comes courtesy of a Facebook post shared by his sister, Jalene Kanani Bell.

A cause of death was not shared.

"It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David HK Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father," she wrote.

Bell was a member of SAG-AFTRA, having appeared in episodes of Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI.

His IMDb Pro page indicated he had additional projects in the pipeline, including The Wrecking Crew, a forthcoming action-comedy starring Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa.

In this year's live-action adaptation of the 2002 animated family-comedy classic Lilo & Stitch, native Hawaiian Bell portrays a character who drops his shaved ice when he sees Jumba (Zach Galifianakis) and Pleakley (Billy Magnussen) open the portal to the island.

Two weeks ago, the actor shared his audition tape for Big Hawaiian Dude, as well as behind-the-scenes photos from filming.

In an earlier Instagram post, he wrote, "Now, Mahalo to all who worked on this film! I knew it would be special to attend a cast and crew screening and it didn't disappoint!

"Was so awesome to see so many of the true stars in my opinion, our local crew in Hawaii. They deserve just as much or more recognition."