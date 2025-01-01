Jason Isaacs recalls confronting Mel Gibson over antisemitic outburst

Jason Isaacs once confronted Mel Gibson over his infamous antisemitic rant.

In July 2006, the Lethal Weapon actor made comments targeting Jewish people after he was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).

Once the arrest report was leaked online, Gibson issued two apologies for his behaviour and entered a recovery programme to battle alcoholism.

In an interview for Vulture published on Monday, Isaacs - who is Jewish - recounted how he decided to attend an event he knew Gibson would be at several years later.

"(Gibson) was very charming personally, and he's intelligent and self-deprecating. He's said and done some things that are unconscionable and unforgivable," the 62-year-old stated to the outlet, before recalling how Gibson attempted to discuss the incident with him at the party. "So I went, and Mel was there, and he called 'Jace' across the room, very friendly. I went, 'Rabbi Gibson, how are we?' He came up and he said, 'I was really drunk, man. I was trying to get him to hit me or shoot me or something. I'm having a terrible time.' And he proceeded to unload some very personal things."

Issacs, who co-starred with Gibson in the 2000 war drama The Patriot, went on to recount how he chose to forgive the 69-year-old "because he was there making himself vulnerable".

However, The White Lotus star insisted that Gibson is "not my friend" even though they "text each other once in a blue moon".

"No, you can't forgive everything from everyone. I'm not saying I forgive Mel. I've seen him once a decade for five minutes," he added. "But if he knocked on my door tonight and said, 'Look, my hotel's cancelled. Can I stay?' I'd say, 'Yes,' probably."

Representatives for Gibson have not yet responded to Isaacs's comments.