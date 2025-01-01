Rachel Brosnahan slams actors who 'complain' about movie roles

Rachel Brosnahan has slammed actors who don't "stand by" their movie flops.

The actress discussed her latest role as Lois Lane in the upcoming Superman in a new conversation with Amanda Seyfried for Interview magazine. As the stars swapped opinions about showing passion for projects, Rachel voiced her disappointment for cast members who show disloyalty in the face of failure.

"I don't know why people say yes to a role only to then turn around and complain about it," she told Amanda. "Look, I don't want to s**t on other actors, but there was a minute where it was cool to not like superhero movies and to look back on projects like this and pooh-pooh them."

She added, "Do it or don't do it, and then stand by it."

Amanda - who turned down the role of Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise - also voiced her views on superhero films and insisted audiences can tell when an actor is committed to giving a great performance.

"That's the thing about these movies," she shared. "You can feel it when people are doing it with passion and grace and curiosity."

There have been a series of stars who have previously distanced themselves from superhero movies.

Sydney Sweeney joked about the box office failure of Madame Web while she was hosting Saturday Night Live last year.

"You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web," she told the audience.

Ryan Reynolds has publicly discussed his dislike for 2011 movie Green Lantern and previously joked he wanted to "erase it from existence".