Jason Isaacs confirms 'very low' salary for The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs has discussed the "very low" salary he received for The White Lotus.

Despite being a big Hollywood star, the actor confirmed rumours that every member of the cast received the same wage for the third season of the TV show. Jason, who played Timothy Ratliff, told Vulture that the modest paycheck had no impact on his desire to join the cast.

"I didn't know that was public knowledge. That's absolutely true," he replied when asked to comment on rumours about the pay, which was considered small for such a popular show. "Generally actors don't talk about pay in public because it's ridiculously disproportionate to what we do - putting on make-up and funny voices - and just upsets the public."

He added, "But compared to what people normally get paid for big television shows, that's a very low price."

The White Lotus cast were paid $40,000 (£29,500) an episode, totalling $320,000 (£236,000) each for the series.

Isaacs went on to recall his delight at landing the role of wealthy businessman Timothy in The White Lotus, which also starred Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins.

"The fact is, we would have paid to be in it," the Harry Potter star shared. "We probably would have given a body part."

Isaacs also insisted he doesn't consider salary when it comes to choosing acting roles.

"I never work for money," he stated.