Jason Isaacs recalls working with 'global icon' who was 'the worst bully ever'

Jason Isaacs has recalled working with a "global icon" whom he described as "the worst bully ever".

The White Lotus actor has revealed that he once had a negative experience working with an A-list star.

In a new interview with Vulture, published on Monday, Isaacs recalled an incident that occurred while filming a project, during which the actor, who he did not name, pushed him out of shot.

"Oh Jesus. Did worse than that," the 62-year-old said. "Was the worst bully ever and a global icon. Did all the old tricks of doing a completely different performance off-camera than on."

"Yeah, it sucked," he continued of working with the actor. "I'd never seen anything like it. Before, I would've licked the ground that this person walked on."

The Harry Potter star then revealed that he has had a number of negative experiences with co-stars, including one who was a poor actor.

"I remember talking about one particular person who I thought was just unwatchably bad, and my wife (Emma Hewitt) said: 'Don't you understand that's why you can't take your eyes off them? They don't deliver lines like they understand what they're saying, but what they do is just mesmeric,'" he recalled. "And next time I was on set, I went: 'Oh God. You're right.'"

However, Isaacs went on to explain that the worst type of person to work with is someone who behaves badly on set.

"Mostly, what I judge on set is bad behavior," he told the publication. "It's selfishness, cruelty, bullying, or people complaining to the person who's getting them dressed, who doesn't get in a year what they earn in a day to pick their filthy underwear off the floor."

He continued, "That, or not turning up, or going home early, or thinking they know better than the director, or being on crack and calling prostitutes to their trailer. I come across all that stuff."