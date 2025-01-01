Will Smith took an 'honest look' at himself after Oscars slap

Will Smith has revealed that he took an "honest look" at himself following the Oscars slap.

In March 2022, the actor and rapper made headlines when he walked on stage during the Oscars ceremony and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face.

In a new interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra's Remi Burgz, Will reflected on the aftermath of the viral incident.

"The last few years for me have been really deep reflection," the 56-year-old said. "After the Oscars I shut it down for a minute and really went into the internal work and just taking a big, strong, honest look at myself."

Will, who was criticised online and banned from the ceremony for 10 years, said that he had never experienced such backlash before.

"For the first time in my career, (I was) having to deal with a level of disapproval that I never had to experience," he explained. "The addiction to the approval of others that I had to dissolve, it was brutal."

The 2022 incident occurred when Chris, who was presenting at the awards show, made a joke at the expense of Will's estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Will then took to the stage, slapping the comedian before shouting, "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth!"

Elsewhere in the interview, the Bad Boys star said he had spent some time reflecting on his actions.

"It was just like there was a manhole cover over some unexplored areas and the manhole cover came off," he states. "It was scary for a minute what was in there."

Will continued, "But then all of a sudden, all these new thoughts, new energies, new creativity came through like a geyser and it started showing up as music."

Earlier this year, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star released his first album in 20 years, titled Based On A True Story.