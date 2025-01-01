NEWS Ben Stiller talks 'Severance' Season 3, 'Meet the Parents 4', and directorial passions Newsdesk Share with :





Actor-director Ben Stiller recently sat down with Apple Music's Zane Lowe to offer insights into his evolving career, the highly anticipated 'Severance' Season 3, and upcoming projects including 'Meet the Parents 4'. The candid interview, featured on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1, also delved into Stiller's transition from acting to directing and his collaborative experiences with stars like Robert De Niro, Ariana Grande, and Jim Carrey.



Stiller shared how his passion for directing emerged from a fundamental desire to create. "Honestly, it was just out of wanting to work and to do my thing when I was starting out," he explained to Lowe, reflecting on his journey to finding creative fulfillment. He admitted to being a "late bloomer" in understanding his true calling, often "going down different roads" in his early career as he navigated acting, writing, and directing.



Discussing past directorial efforts, Stiller touched upon films like 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' and 'The Cable Guy', noting his ambition to infuse unique, often darker, visions into studio comedies. He recalled watching Roman Polanski's 'The Tenant' for inspiration on 'The Cable Guy', a bold move given Jim Carrey's then-unprecedented salary for a film of its kind.



Stiller emphasized his growing preference for directing, particularly in projects where he isn't also acting. He cited the Showtime limited series 'Escape at Dannemora' as a "personal breakthrough," where he felt "so happy not to be acting and just directing." This fulfillment has carried over to 'Severance', where he cherishes the opportunity to be "the first audience for the movie that you're making."



Looking ahead, Stiller revealed he's developing a film based on Rachel Maddow's podcast 'Bagman', a political thriller about a corrupt Vice President in 1973, and a World War II survival story. On 'Meet the Parents 4', he enthusiastically confirmed Ariana Grande's casting, praising her as "amazing" and her character as "very specific."



The full interview is available on demand with an Apple Music subscription.

