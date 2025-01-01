Meghan, Duchess of Sussex explains why she's pausing her podcast

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has explained why she is putting her latest podcast on pause.

The 43-year-old former actress launched her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast in April - but fans have been told there are no immediate plans for more episodes.

The Duchess told listeners that she needed to, "Take everyone's advice, and mine included, and to say 'I love that there's so much excitement and desire for another season, but I need to focus on my business.'"

The former Suits star, who is married to Prince Harry, 40, is mother to Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, and recently launched her As Ever lifestyle brand, explained how thinly spread she has become.

"People seem to forget that very rarely do people see everything that's happening behind the scenes," she explained.

"I wrapped season one of my Netflix series - still had to promote it, still had to be in the edits... It's constant.

"I just wrapped edits on season two of With Love, Meghan last week, so it's still ongoing while also doing a podcast while also building my business."

She quipped, "At a certain point the only thing I want spread thin is my jam."

Offering a glimmer of hope that more episodes could be recorded in the future, Meghan said, "So does it mean it won't come back? No.

"But I would love to bring the show back when I am at a different end of my founder journey."