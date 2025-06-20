Rebel Wilson recalls horrific on-set accident

Rebel Wilson has shared gory details of a horrific injury she suffered on the set of a film.

The 45-year-old Australian actress can soon be seen in the action comedy film Bride Hard and has recounted how she ended up in a "pool of blood" when a stunt went horribly wrong.

The star opened up to Access Hollywood on how her nose was left "split open" when she was injured in the accident and required the attention of a plastic surgeon to avoid being scarred.

She recalled, "In a fight scene, a gun accidentally got whacked across my face. It was just a freak accident, and my nose got split open, so I left set."

She added, "It was really my last night of shooting. I was like, 'How unlucky can I be?'"

Wilson was left in a panic as blood streamed from her face and emergency services were summoned to the set of the movie which was filmed in the USA over the summer of 2023.

She detailed, "I was freaking out. They take an ambulance and they have to call a plastic surgeon, because if they didn't, I would have been permanently disfigured.

"So we got the plastic surgeon, they did all the stitches, and you can't tell now, really, you can't tell."

Bride Hard is due for release on Friday 20 June 2025.