Tom Cruise awarded first Oscar as four huge stars win top gongs

Tom Cruise will receive his first ever Oscar as he and three others are being given special awards.

The 62-year-old Hollywood icon has been nominated four times over his long career but has not yet scooped a golden statuette.

That will all change later this year, however, as the Top Gun star is being granted the Academy Honorary Award.

Actress and dancer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas will also receive Academy Honorary Awards, while music icon Dolly Parton will be awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Academy President Janet Yang said on Tuesday, "This year's Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact.

"The Academy's Board of Governors is honoured to recognise these brilliant artists. Debbie Allen is a trailblazing choreographer and actor, whose work has captivated generations and crossed genres.

"Tom Cruise's incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all.

"Beloved performer Dolly Parton exemplifies the spirit of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through her unwavering dedication to charitable efforts.

"And production designer Wynn Thomas has brought some of the most enduring films to life through a visionary eye and mastery of his craft."

The awards will be presented at the Academy's 16th Governors Awards event on Sunday 16 November 2025 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood.