Aubrey Anderson-Emmons comes out as bisexual

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons has come out as bisexual in an Instagram post.

The 18-year-old actor, best known for playing Lily Tucker-Pritchett on the sitcom Modern Family, shared a video in which she lip-syncs to a scene from Modern Family featuring Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofía Vergara.

In the famous clip, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (Vergara) says, "You are Vietnamese," to which a young Lily says, "No I'm not, I'm gay, I'm gay!"

Mitchell Pritchett (Ferguson) then says, "Honey, no, you're not gay. You're just confused!"

Anderson-Emmons mouths Lily's lines while laughing in the video. She added on-screen text that reads: "People keep joking so much abt me being gay when I literally am (I'm bi)."

She captioned the post, "Happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe."

Anderson-Emmons' fans took to the comments to send their support, with many joking about how happy and proud her Modern Family character's TV parents, Mitchell and Cameron, would be for her.

Mitch and Cam are one of the most celebrated gay couples on TV. The show won two GLAAD Media Awards throughout its run for its everyday depiction of a gay couple.

Modern Family aired for 11 seasons from September 2009 to April 2020.