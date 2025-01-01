Celebrity chef Anne Burrell dead at 55

US celebrity chef Anne Burrell has died. She was 55.

The Worst Cooks in America host died at her Brooklyn, New York, home on Tuesday morning, People magazine reported.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend. Her smile lit up every room she entered," her family wrote in a statement.

"Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit and boundless love remain eternal."

A Food Network spokesperson also commented on Burrell's death, telling Page Six, "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent - teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.

"Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss."

The TV personality first appeared on the cable channel in 2005 as a sous chef for Mark Ladner on Iron Chef America, where she quickly emerged as a fan favourite.

Three years later, she began hosting her own series, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which earned an Emmy nomination in 2011.

Burrell married Stuart Claxton in October 2021. The couple tied the knot at the TV chef's house in upstate New York.