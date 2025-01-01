Kelsey Grammer set to welcome eighth child

Kelsey Grammer is set to be a dad again at 70.

He was spotted stepping out in London on Tuesday with his heavily pregnant wife, Kayte Walsh.

The couple are expecting their fourth child together, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The Frasier star, who is already dad to seven children, strolled alongside Walsh, who is 24 years his junior, as she showed off her bump in a draped dress.

"Kelsey is thrilled to finally have time to fully enjoy being a father all over again," a source told DailyMail.com.

Walsh appeared just weeks away from her due date. The couple have not publicly announced they are expecting.

Grammer and Walsh already have three children together - daughter Faith, 12, and sons Kelsey Gabriel, 10, and Auden 'James' Ellis, eight.

The actor, who has been married a total of four times, also has daughter Spencer, 41, with ex-wife Doreen Alderman; daughter Greer, 33, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner; and two children with ex-wife Camille - daughter Mason Olivia, 23, and son Jude Gordon, 20.

Grammer was 61 when Walsh gave birth to their third child together.

"Honestly, the beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again. That's been a real gift," he told The Guardian in 2018.